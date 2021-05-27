Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS AND CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTIES At 812 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Churchill Dam, or 22 miles southeast of Clayton Lake, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oxbow, Russel Crossing and Garfield. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.