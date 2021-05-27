Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTY At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Wolf Creek Park, or 9 miles southeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton and Wolf Creek Park. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH