The Goddard School Celebrates Opening in Center Valley, PA

Play-based learning center hosts ribbon cutting to mark six months of being open in community. CENTER VALLEY, PA (MAY 18, 2021) — The Goddard School® in Center Valley began providing the best care and educational experience to the youngest in the community since opening its doors in January 2021. To commemorate its six months of commitment to families in the Lehigh Valley, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 5. Alyson Parlo and Dolly and Monty Kalsi, franchisees of The Goddard School in Center Valley, will be joined by members of the Greater Leigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this milestone for the early childhood education provider.