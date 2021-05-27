Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Goddard School Celebrates Opening in Center Valley, PA

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePlay-based learning center hosts ribbon cutting to mark six months of being open in community. CENTER VALLEY, PA (MAY 18, 2021) — The Goddard School® in Center Valley began providing the best care and educational experience to the youngest in the community since opening its doors in January 2021. To commemorate its six months of commitment to families in the Lehigh Valley, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 5. Alyson Parlo and Dolly and Monty Kalsi, franchisees of The Goddard School in Center Valley, will be joined by members of the Greater Leigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this milestone for the early childhood education provider.

www.thevalleyledger.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Mathematics#Summer Learning#Facebook#The Goddard School#Learning Program Lrb#Cognia#Tvl#Affiliated Chambers#The Workforce Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Embattled U.K. health chief caught on camera in COVID-rule-breaking tryst apologizes, but hangs onto job

London — Britain's beleaguered Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday conceded he had "let people down" after revelations he was having an affair with a close aide who he appointed in secret last year. Opposition parties demanded Hancock's resignation after The Sun newspaper published a security camera image obtained from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6, in violation of coronavirus rules on social distancing.