newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yucaipa, CA

Grateful for honesty

newsmirror.net
 3 days ago

On Sunday, May 23, I had the unfortunate experience, of losing my wallet. I couldn't remember exactly where it was lost, but suspected that it had dropped out at the ARCO Station, on Yucaipa Blvd? After realizing I had lost it, I hurried back to the two locations that it might be. After checking in with the ARCO Station, as well as Uptown Pets, I realized that someone must have picked it up, but did not turn it in. Obviously, I was very concerned! There was a large some of money, but more important, there were bank cards, a driver’s license, ID card, and insurance cards.

www.newsmirror.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Yucaipa, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Business
City
Calimesa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Important Things#Day Care#Identity Cards#Arco Station#Yucaipa Blvd#Money#Identity Theft#Insurance Cards#Id Card#Ms Ramirez#Home#Bank Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Woodbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Grateful for Support of EMS, Community

Just over 10 weeks ago I was in a head-on car collision on Route 6 in Woodbury. I would like to thank, with endless enthusiasm and affection, the people who make up the Woodbury emergency response teams. Fire and ambulance were on site and I’m sure more than a few police.
ReligionThrive Global

Thankful, Grateful, Blessed

We’ve all practiced gratitude at some point in our lives. Whether it was thanking God that you finally got over the stomach flu, praising the universe you managed to ace your hardest final, or appreciating the winter months finally coming to a close, we’ve all been thankful for something “good” happening in our lives. But, how often do we practice true gratitude?
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Grateful for the fortitude of past generations

I want to thank all the people in the generations before me for getting your polio vaccine so I didn’t have to grow up fearing polio. I wish this generation could demonstrate the same kind of can-do attitude and care for not just ourselves, but also others, so all kids can live in a safer and healthier world.
Rehoboth, MAreportertoday.com

From a Grateful Family

The recent restoration of the Sammis Field/Waterman Diamond by Armand Pereault (Rehoboth Reporter May 2021) may be looked upon by many as a good deed. While it certainly is that, I will share that it is much more. For it lies within the complexity of the ethos of marines: “SEMPER FIDELIS.”
Alpena, MIAlpena News

A grateful clean-up

ALPENA — Joel Foster, in plaid, David Sigmon, and Andrea Sigmon clean the tomb of an unknown soldier at Little Flanders Field in Alpena on Monday. Members of the Agent Orange Riders, this year appointed caretakers of the cemetery, worked Sunday and Monday to prepare the grounds for upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies. The group cleaned and painted the cemetery’s prisoner of war/mission in action cross and Agent Orange cross. More paint and other cleanup is planned for this week, according to Andrea Sigmon.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Rethinking parking costs

I read the article regarding changes to the Aspen parking system and did the math on the $1.6 million drop in revenue (40%) for 2020 vs. 2019, meaning 2019 revenue was $4 million. Once government gets its hands on a revenue stream through taxation, fees, permits, fines, etc., it’s like a lion with a catch in its mouth.
Fraud CrimesForbes

Financial Fraud And The Elderly

As Americans get older we can count on two things: more Americans will be cognitively impaired and losses to financial fraud will increase. According to a new Federal Trade Commission report, the average loss due to financial fraud to people over 80 is the highest of any loss due to financial fraud of any other age group. The median fraud to people over age 80 is $1300 and the incidence of fraud is 18%. Younger people report much higher incidences of financial fraud, 44% of 20 to 29 year old's report some financial fraud and their median loss is $324. The FTC reports the financial fraud by age but does not focus on the elderly losses.
Personal Financenewsnetnebraska.org

Striscia la Notizia, invest in the Italian post office? Beware of ad scams that make you lose money – Libero Quotidiano

News stripping Discover an online fraud, through an advertisement, The name Poste Italiane is used to suggest investments to users, which promises big profits. However, in reality, Poste Italiane has nothing to do with this company. The envoy Ricardo Trombetta He says that on the site in question he says that you can invest in the post office with only 250 euros, so that the second income and profits can be calculated directly on the page.
Florence, SCSCNow

MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: The blessing of letting go …

Have you ever thought something would be forever only to later learn that it was only for a little while?. Have you ever promised to never let go only to realize that holding on was detrimental not only to your peace but also to your health?. Have you ever committed...
Relationship Advicecryptofinancialtimes.com

Dividing cryptocurrency in a divorce settlement is complicated

Cryptocurrency has increasingly become a factor in divorce settlements as bitcoin, dogecoin and other types gain mainstream acceptance and values spike. More than 20 million Americans may own cryptocurrency, industry groups estimate, and the digital currency market value rose to $2 trillion for the first time in April. Whether spouses...
Personal FinancePosted by
Money

Why Is It so Hard to Reset Your Debit Card PIN?

Maybe you’ve been relying on your credit card because of the stronger protections and rewards it offers compared to your debit card. Maybe you all but stopped shopping IRL because of the pandemic. Or maybe your brain yeeted it out of your memory for no reason. Regardless, you’re PIN-less, annoyed...
EconomyThrive Global

Is Money a Motivator for Employees?

The answer is not simple. The answer is “sometimes” depending upon the circumstances. The only people I have heard who say that money is not a motivator are people who have plenty of money. Show me an individual who is having trouble feeding his family and putting a roof over their heads and I will bet he will say that money is a motivator for him.
Milwaukee, WIWSAW

BBB idenfities top ways older adults become victim to a scam

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The most recent BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report identified romance scams to be the riskiest scams for ages 55 through 64. Travel/vacation/timeshare scams were again the riskiest for those ages 65+. For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FOX26

CVS Health offering prizes to vaccinated individuals

(WLUK) "“ If you received your COVID-19 vaccination or plan to receive it from CVS Health, you're eligible to win prizes. In an effort to increase vaccinations and thank those who have already received their shots, CVS Health announced its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Starting June 1, eligible customers can enter the...
EconomyKingsport Times-News

Let's treat all service workers with respect

“We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up for work. We are hiring for all positions including management. Thank you.”. I’ve been through a lot of drive-thrus at fast food restaurants. But I’ve never encountered a time when the top management of a business had to beg customers to be kind to overworked staff.