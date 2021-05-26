Grateful for honesty

On Sunday, May 23, I had the unfortunate experience, of losing my wallet. I couldn't remember exactly where it was lost, but suspected that it had dropped out at the ARCO Station, on Yucaipa Blvd? After realizing I had lost it, I hurried back to the two locations that it might be. After checking in with the ARCO Station, as well as Uptown Pets, I realized that someone must have picked it up, but did not turn it in. Obviously, I was very concerned! There was a large some of money, but more important, there were bank cards, a driver’s license, ID card, and insurance cards.