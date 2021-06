The 'doc filmmakers liken voter suppression to a hydra-headed creature that has terrorized the country from its origins to the present day. Like the tides, the right to vote has ebbed and flowed dating back to Reconstruction in the wake of the Civil War. Stacey Abrams — one of the Democratic party’s brightest stars who was key in turning Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential election and the key subject of Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus’s documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy — would be the first to tell you that the fight is ongoing. The gains she and disenfranchised voters made last November were quickly followed by onerous restrictions enacted in more than a dozen states.