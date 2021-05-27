Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Moore: Gauging George Floyd's impact on Illinois state policies

By BRENDEN MOORE
Quad Cities Onlines
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t long after her father’s death at the hands of police that 6-year-old Gianna Floyd exclaimed, “Daddy changed the world.”. At the time, the country was in the middle of a wave of peaceful protests and — in some instances — unrest, rioting and looting as George Floyd’s death sparked a long-overdue reckoning on policing and race relations in America.

qconline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
George Floyd
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Michael Madigan
Person
Michael Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Illinois Supreme Court#Northern Illinois#Dick Moore#State Lawmakers#D Chicago#Ilbc#The Illinois House#Democrats#Republicans#U S Senate#North Central Illinois#Sen Dick Durbin#Gov J B Pritzker#Gov Pritzker#Cook County#Sen Omar Aquino#Legislation#Downstate Districts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Normal, ILPantagraph

Durbin points to Rivian growth

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Friday pointed to efforts across Illinois to create an "electric vehicle future." Durbin, who is the majority whip, held a virtual news conference to discuss electric vehicle infrastructure opportunities in Illinois, including the Rivian plant in Normal. The Biden administration's American Jobs...
Illinois StateTenth Amendment Center

To the Governor: Illinois Bill Would Limit State and Local Cooperation With Federal Immigration Enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (June 3, 2021) – On Monday, the Illinois Senate gave final approval to a bill that would limit state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Sen. Omar Aquino (D-Chicago) introduced Senate Bill 667 (SB667) on Feb. 25. The legislation would expand the Illinois Trust Act passed in 2017. This law prohibits state and local police from holding a person solely on the basis of a federal immigration detainer. SB667 would expand the law to prohibit law enforcement officers from inquiring about or investigating the citizenship, immigration status or place of birth of any individual in custody, or who has otherwise been stopped or detained.
Congress & Courtsedglentoday.com

Kelly, Durbin, Duckworth Introduce Bills To Increase Youth Employment Opportunities

WASHINGTON– Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) introduced two bills to expand and increase access to employment opportunities for underserved youth. The Helping to Encourage Real Opportunity (HERO) for Youth Act and the Creating Pathways for Youth Employment Act will increase federal resources for communities seeking to create or grow employment programs and provide tax incentives to businesses and employers to hire and retain youth from economically distressed areas.
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin 5-11-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Dave Gentry and CW Greer talk to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin about electric car manufacturing in downstate Illinois, cyber attacks, and more.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Newsweek

Abortion Laws Are Strictest in These 13 States

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed new legislation on Wednesday that will ban abortion at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The ban is one of the strictest abortion laws in the country, as most women are not even aware...
Congress & Courtsutahpolicy.com

Romney, Curtis Condemn Attempted Land Grab

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) today introduced the bicameral Shawnee Wilderness Area Designation Act of 2021, legislation to lock up 289,000 acres of land in Illinois and make it part of the National Wilderness Preservation System. The bill comes in response to legislation introduced by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) this week that betrays an agreement to designate nearly one million acres in Emery County for multiple use, which was made as part of the Natural Resources Management Act, the public lands package signed into law in 2019. Senator Romney and former Congressman Rob Bishop (R-UT) first introduced the Shawnee Wilderness Area Designation Act last Congress. “Senators in the East shouldn’t be telling people in the West what to do with our land,” Senator Romney said. “If wilderness is so important to Senator Durbin, he doesn’t need to go all the way to Utah to designate it. Our bill would designate the 289,000 acres of national forest in Illinois as wilderness so he can save himself a trip across the country and enjoy the wilderness in his own backyard. So long as Senator Durbin continues to introduce his bill, we will continue to introduce ours.”
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

The Supreme Court 6-7-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brian Barnhart hosts Thane Rosenbaum from CBS News to discuss today's Supreme Court Decisions.
Public Healthwisconsinrightnow.com

AG Candidate Eric Toney’s 10 COVID Prosecutions Examined

There’s already a vigorous state Attorney General primary campaign behind the scenes on the Republican side of the ticket. One candidate we keep running into is Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, who is aggressively working the GOP base. We saw him speak at a law enforcement event put on by a non-profit spearheaded by former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, and he popped up on a balmy Friday night to seamlessly work the crowd on June 4 at a Waukesha GOP Pints & Politics event.
Congress & Courtsweku.org

KY Supreme Court To Hear Case Over Legislature Limiting Beshear

On Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the legislature can limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers. Beshear issued dozens of executive orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic, limiting crowd sizes, requiring people to wear masks and imposing curfews at bars and restaurants. But Republican lawmakers passed several...
Presidential ElectionStamford Advocate

Supreme Court weighs voting rights in a pivotal Arizona case

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Cornell William Clayton, Washington State University and Michael Ritter, Washington State University. (THE CONVERSATION) Would you vote by mail if you had to drive hours to a post office to mail your ballot? That...