CHIPLEY — The Northwest Florida SunGuide Center monitors about 300 miles of roadway from Pensacola to just outside of Tallahassee 24 hours a day. “We basically provide real time traffic monitoring of all the freeway throughout the district. So from Pensacola, at the state line, all the way to the Madison County line on the other side of Tallahassee,” said Arterial Operations Manager, David Roark.