Happy International Yoga Day! Yoga is an ancient practice with origins stretching back thousands of years in India. It is designed to help achieve a more positive outlook on life and a focused, permanent sense of serenity and peace. There are many different types of Yoga forms and techniques but one of the most common has gone to the dogs – literally. “Doga” short for dog yoga, is a form of regular yoga that incorporates your pets! In other words, it allows you to work out all while bonding with your furry friend! There is no training needed and it is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes! Now you can get the most time out of your exercise routine and your pup!