7News First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

By Noel Rehm
kswo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, strong-to-severe storms will fire up along the dry line across the Texas Panhandle with a west-to-east movement. Storms could maintain their strength as they approach and move into the western half of Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. The main threats for any severe storms tonight will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

www.kswo.com
