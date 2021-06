Origin is here again, and that means one thing: violence. Sure, it's the best rugby league to be found anywhere in the world at the moment, but let's be honest, the vast majority of fans aren't there for that. I'm a full on rugby league tragic and the sort of guy who goes to watch third grade footy for fun, but that doesn't make me less of a sucker for the siren song of mano-a-mano, big dudes trading big blows, base level entertainment that makes Australia stop three times a year and tune in.