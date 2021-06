SAN FRANCISCO — Today, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the nation’s preeminent legal advocacy organization for animals, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for allowing producers to use deceptive imagery on poultry products. The lawsuit specifically identifies the USDA’s approval of Perdue Farms’ Fresh Line labels, which portray chickens and turkeys grazing outdoors in green grass under a bright sun, when in reality the birds used in these products spend their entire lives confined in warehouses on factory farms. The USDA is required by the Poultry Products Inspection Act to prevent the use in the marketplace of labels bearing false images that deceive consumers about the lives led by the animals raised for the products. Yet the agency turned a blind eye toward the misleading graphic imagery and approved Perdue’s false pastoral labels.