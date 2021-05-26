Marshall Plan: A different kind of chills and fever

Local author Ellen Leventhal (pictured, signing books at Brazos Bookstore prior to a virtual book-launch party) released a new children’s book, A Flood of Kindness. The book features Charlotte, a young girl whose home is destroyed by floodwaters. Waves of anger and sadness fill Charlotte even as the floodwaters recede, but when her community comes together, Charlotte learns the healing power of kindness. Ellen was inspired to write this book after experiencing the kindness shown by and to Houstonians after the Memorial Day Flood, Tax Day Flood, and Hurricane Harvey; in each instance, her own home flooded. “I think of it as a sort of love letter to the kids who suffered during the floods here, and I wanted to offer hope and a happy ending.” The goal of the story is to validate kids’ feelings about any loss and help them see that acts of kindness can help both the giver and receiver. Going with the theme of kindness, Ellen has launched a Kindness Challenge for kids. See EllenLeventhal.com.