Wexford County, MI

DNR crews still working to contain 425-acre 'Colfax Fire'

By CHRIS LAMPHERE
Cadillac News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANTON — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing fire suppression efforts today on the Colfax Fire in northern Wexford County. The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, is currently estimated at 425 acres. The fire is located about 5 miles northwest of Manton and 21 miles southeast of Traverse City.

www.cadillacnews.com
