SAG-AFTRA Names Duncan Crabtree-Ireland National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator

After a competitive three month search the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hire of new Executive Director Stuart Baker. “The Chamber Board of Directors are delighted to welcome Stuart. He comes to the Chamber with a wealth of experience working in marketing, business development and with city and county agencies,” said Gretchen Bond, Board President. “He will bring fresh, new energy to all of Nevada City and we have every confidence that he will be able to honor our history while leading us into the future.”