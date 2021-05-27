SAG-AFTRA Names Duncan Crabtree-Ireland National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator
SAG-AFTRA’s National Board has appointed its current COO and general counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to the role of national executive director and chief negotiator. Crabtree-Ireland is stepping into the position after it was vacated by David White, who announced in May that he was leaving the job to pursue new opportunities. Crabtree-Ireland will start in the job on June 21 and has a three-year contract.www.hollywoodreporter.com