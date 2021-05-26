Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax, VA

Letter: Bigotry has no place among School Board members

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 16 days ago

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Editor: When Abrar Omeish ran for Fairfax County School Board, she said she wanted to “set a new standard for public service.” She talked about equity and inclusion. Instead of bringing people together, on...

www.insidenova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Fairfax, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Bigotry#Public Media#Service Members#Israel#Sun Gazette Newspapers#Rappahannock Media Llc#Palestinians#The School Board#School Board Members#Espousing Hate#Public Service#Ms Omeish#People#Ramadan#Colonizer#Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
Related
Fairfax County, VAfairfaxgop.org

Fairfax County School Board Meeting

Stay informed and hold your elected officials accountable! Watch the Board Meeting on Thursday, 5/20 at 7pm. Click HERE for the tv channel and livestream information. The Board is accepting applications for the Audit Committee, and as well as for citizens in Dranesville, Braddock & At Large for the Facilities Planning Advisory Council. Click HERE for the information.
Mclean, VAInside Nova

Policy positions similar, but not identical, in 34th District House race

Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean-Great Falls) and her challenger for the Democratic nomination, Jennifer Adeli, offered progressive – although somewhat different – visions May 4 at a Fairfax County Democratic Committee online House of Delegates debate. Murphy and Adeli, who will face off in the June 8 state primary, only had...
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Scott and Marie Kokotajlo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Fairfax County. The couple was honored for serving as foster parents...
Fairfax County, VAInside Nova

Fairfax aims to tweak rules on plantings in resource-protection areas

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Proposed code amendments to Fairfax County’s public-facilities manual would reduce the required number of trees and shrubs to be planted in Resource Protection Areas (RPAs), but would save money and perhaps lead to better plant longevity, officials said.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Fairfax County, VAcapecharlesmirror.com

Perryman continues to gather momentum in bid for Lt. Governor

FAIRFAX, VA – Former Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bulova endorsed Sean Perryman’s campaign for Lt. Governor on Friday. Bulova served as county chairman for over ten years, being reelected twice to lead the most populous jurisdiction in Virginia, and has served on the Fairfax County board for over 30 years. She joins current county chairman Jeff McKay as well as current county supervisors Rodney Lusk, Walter Alcorn, Dalia Palchik, Kathy Smith, John Foust, and James Walkinshaw in endorsing Perryman.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWashington Examiner

Virginia Republicans tout diverse ticket ahead of statewide elections

Virginia Republicans feel a jolt of confidence following the nomination of a diverse statewide ticket they hope will get them out of 12-year rut of statewide election losses this November. The GOP in the commonwealth saw its final political hold collapse following the 2019 state legislature elections, when Democrats took...
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax sees bump up in homelessness in new data

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Bucking a regional trend in the other direction, the number of individuals counted as homeless across Fairfax County this year was up 17 percent from 2020 and rose 27 percent from 2017, according to new figures from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).
Fairfax County, VAvalawyersweekly.com

Revisiting clawback case, judge OKs exceptions

A Fairfax County judge has revisited his February ruling that an employer cannot claw back salary paid to an alleged unfaithful employee. In a May 6 decision, Circuit Judge David A. Oblon acknowledged he misapplied his own test. He allowed certain claims that, he said, fit within an exception to his no clawback rule. But Oblon ...
Fairfax County, VAFairfax Times

Fairfax County wants to reach out to immigrant residents

Fairfax County wants to build bridges with its immigrant communities, to that end they will be creating a new position within the county government to facilitate this wish called the Immigrant Community Liaison. While details are still being fleshed out as to the full scope of duties that will be...
Fairfax, VAfairfaxcounty.gov

Park Authority Board to Hold Electronic Special Meeting May 17

The Fairfax County Park Authority Board (PAB) will meet on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. for a special meeting. Due to the COVID-19 state of emergency, this is a virtual meeting. You can watch the meeting at https://publicinput.com/A776, or listen by calling 855-925-2801 and entering the access code 8081.
Fairfax, VAfairfaxconnection.com

‘These Investments Will Pay Off in the Future’ in Fairfax City

Fairfax City last week adopted its FY 22 budget. It did so without raising residents’ real-estate tax rates by $0.005, as was previously proposed. But because home assessments increased, residents will receive higher tax bills, anyway. The real-estate tax rate will remain $1.075 per $100 of assessed value, with 3...
Fairfax County, VAWJLA

Fairfax County Public Schools pilots outdoor classrooms

CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — As it warms up outside, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is piloting using tents for outdoor classrooms. 7 News On Your Side went to Centreville Elementary School to see the outdoor classrooms in action. The school has used outdoor learning in the past, which is why the district chose them as one of the locations to pilot this new initiative.