Many rivalry games have been blowouts

By DAVE FACINOLI, Teeing Off Column
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be that neighborhood high-school rivalry events between the various sports teams were tightly played, highly entertaining and with close final scores. That hasn’t been the case so much in scads of such clashes so far during the spring outdoor sports campaigns. So many results have finished in unsuspenseful lopsided, outcomes, and really no fun to watch at all.

College Sportschatsports.com

Hogs have been in this position many times before

FAYETTEVILLE — Through two games, Arkansas’ super regional with North Carolina State has played out like the last three super regionals the Razorbacks have hosted. In 2015, 2018 and 2019, Arkansas won comfortably in Game 1 before being shut down the following day. The Razorbacks won Game 3 in all...
NBAstreakingthelawn.com

Trey Murphy III staying in the NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility

Well, it’s official. Trey Murphy III confirmed on Twitter that he would remain in the NBA Draft and forgo the remainder of his eligibility at Virginia. This news was to be expected based on his improved draft stock over the past few months, but it will be sad not to see him in a Virginia jersey next year.
GolfGolf Digest

U.S. Open 2021: Why have there been so many nasty bounces off flagsticks at Torrey Pines?

It’s been a rough couple days to be a flagstick at Torrey Pines. If you’ve watched this week’s U.S. Open, you’ve probably noticed ball after ball pinging off them. Rory McIlroy hit one on the fly (with a fairway wood!) on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Sergio Garcia nipped a perfect wedge that clanked off one and came right back to his feet. On Thursday, it was Phil Mickelson who hammered one.
College Sportsaamusports.com

Alabama A&M 2020-21 Season in Review: Men’s Basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the close of the 2020-21 campaign, the Alabama A&M Sports Information Office is producing a Season in Review for each of the program's 14 sports that competed during the year. That series will begin with the fall season before progressing to the winter and spring campaigns....
BaseballScarlet Nation

Bats come alive in Game 1 blowout vs. NC State

FAYETTEVILLE — When Arkansas’ bats finally woke up Friday, they lit up the Baum-Walker Stadium scoreboard. The Razorbacks pounded out 10 extra-base hits, including four home runs, and destroyed North Carolina State to the tune of a 21-2 score in the opening game of the Fayetteville Super Regional. It was...
Baseballforwhomthecowbelltolls.com

A no hitter until it's not

A game for the ages. That was Sunday night. A game for the ages part 2 was last night. Part 2 had everything and then a whole lot of nothing. As in hits for our beloved Bulldogs. Tanner Allen couldn't buy a hit, as far as that went nobody else could either. Bubba Earl kept telling them to swing at the first pitch. Then in the 8th inning the kid freshman told Bubba Earl if he would shut up that he would swing at the first pitch. Swing he did. Put it in our bullpen out behind right field. They changed pitchers but that didn't help. Flash called his bookie and said put all the money on Tanner hitting a homerun. The bookie said Flash was an idiot, then asked what had he been watching for the last 2 hours. Flash said I have a feeling something big would happen. And it did. Tanner came up to bat with 2 on after Rowdey, R-o-w-d-ey, Rowdey smoked a double should've been a triple to center field. Baserunning mistake we got away with cause it's our year. Anyway, Flash hollered at him and said he had 2 grand riding. Hit the damn thing. First pitch was wayyyyyyy outside. I said Flash they're gonna walk him. He's the SEC player of the Year, who in their right mind would pitch to him? Virginia obviously has no one in their right mind in that dugout. 2nd pitch was a slider. Tanner, after the game said, he was sitting on the slider cause they ain't throwing no fastball to the SEC PLAYER of the YEAR. He hit that dang thing almost to Iowa. We all lost our collective minds. Flash was jumping so much he made Bubba Earl spill his Turkey and water. Bubba was just about to punch him when Flash says that was a $10,000 homerun. Bubba was heartbroke over the whiskey going to waste but said it was okay cause Flash was buying drinks the rest of the week.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
FanSided

Wisconsin Football Adds 3-Star TE JT Seagreaves to 2022 Class

Things are starting to heat up now on the recruiting trail for the Wisconsin Football program. For the longest time, quarterback Myles Burkett was the only commitment for the 2022 class. But over the weekend, offensive lineman Barrett Nelson would commit, and most recently, tight end JT Seagreaves after taking his official visit.
College Sports247Sports

Rutgers freshman Brayden Fox enters transfer portal

Rutgers has opened up a new scholarship spot as Scarlet Nation has learned true freshman Brayden Fox has entered the transfer portal. Fox enrolled at Rutgers this January as part of the class of 2021 as a wide receiver but was switched to safety during spring practice. Fox becomes the third scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of spring practice, joining wide receiver Paul Woods and Tijaun Mason.
NBAScarlet Nation

G-League Camp Wolverines Show Well, But Miss Coveted Combine Offers

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and DeVante' Jones all had their moments at the NBA G-League Elite Camp, but none earned a coveted NBA Combine offer. As reported Sunday, Brown and Jones' team topped Dickinson and Smith's behind outstanding late play from both the former and...
FootballMaize n Brew

WATCH: Freshman Feature Episode 22 - Tommy Doman

When coming up with a list of the immediate impact freshman from the incoming freshman class for the Michigan Wolverines, I didn’t expect a specialist to make the top of my list. Tommy Doman of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s is a player who could break the starting lineup at punter as a true freshman with his pedigree. Ranked by most services as the top punter in the nation, Doman also is ranked as a top eight kicker in the class, as well, making him the best combo specialist prospect in the class.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Could Arizona Baseball be on the verge of a staffing change?

Following a solid run in 2021 that was cut short at the College World Series, could Arizona Baseball soon be on the verge of seeing a staffing change?. The 2021 Arizona Baseball season was ultimately seen as a success, especially after the Wildcats saw their 2020 season cut short due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.
Arizona Statenevalleynews.org

Arizona Wildcats make College World Series, eliminated by Stanford

After a strong regular season capped off with a Pac-12 Championship, the Arizona Wildcats baseball team saw their season come to a disappointing end after dropping their first two games of the College World Series. The College World Series features eight super-regional winners that are split into two, double elimination...
NBAswishappeal.com

Sylvia Fowles dominance, fourth quarter rally lead to Lynx victory

The Minnesota Lynx (6-7) needed a late comeback to hand the Atlanta Dream (5-8) their seventh loss in their last eight games, 87-85. Sylvia Fowles had a massive game: 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks. The Dream ended the first quarter on a 20-3 run for a 28-16 lead....