Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne Jr. joining Sentara as chief of staff

 16 days ago

Current Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lee Layne, Jr. will join Sentara Healthcare as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff, effective July 1. In the new role, Layne will oversee a number of Sentara teams including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation - Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences. Layne will report to Howard P. Kern, President and Chief Executive Officer.

