Gov. Phil Murphy has been endorsed by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), a union with over 62,000 members in New Jersey. “Governor Murphy has always been a strong champion for New Jersey working families,” said Max Bruny, the UFCW District Council of New York and New Jersey president. “As the union for New Jersey essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic in grocery stores, food processing plants, healthcare facilities, and other hard-hit businesses, UFCW has seen firsthand how Governor Murphy has stood up for these brave men and women serving our communities during the crisis.”