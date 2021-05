WHATCOM — The House of Tears carvers first came together in the face of tragedy. Now they’re calling for accountability in order to avoid a different sort of loss. Master carver Jewell Praying Wolf James (Se Sealth), his brother Douglas James (his brother) and their fellow House of Tears carvers are embarking on a nation-spanning tour showing off their latest effort: a totem pole calling for humans to be accountable for the world around them, carved from a 400-year-old western red cedar tree. It’s 24 feet, eight inches tall, and it has a variety of figures carved into it.