Spiral Filmmakers Reveal How Tobin Bell's John Kramer Almost Returned

Tobin Bell's John Kramer might have died in Saw III, but flashbacks have allowed the figure to appear in subsequent installments, with Spiral: From the Book of Saw only featuring a quick photo of Kramer, but director Darren Lynn Bousman and writer Josh Stolberg recently confirmed that, up until the end of production, they had planned to bring back the character for a cameo. The pair also noted that they had toyed with using a song recorded by Bell in the film's finale, allowing him to technically be part of the experience, but that it ultimately didn't convey the right tone. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.