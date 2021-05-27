Cancel
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Should return Saturday or Sunday

 23 days ago

Manager Dave Roberts said McKinstry (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday or Sunday versus the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old has been sidelined over a month by an oblique strain, but he's poised to rejoin the Dodgers in a few days after starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend. McKinstry should work in a utility role once activated after posting an .884 OPS through his first 17 appearances of the season.

Dodgers should piggyback David Price and Tony Gonsolin

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to go with a bullpen game every fifth day when David Price takes the mound, that should be more than acceptable as long as Price keeps pitching like this. On the year, the lefty “reliever” still sports some unsightly numbers: a...
AJ Pollock starting on Sunday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Pollock is getting the nod in left field while batting fifth in the order against Braves starter Max Fried. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
AJ Pollock sitting on Saturday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Pollock is being replaced in left field by Zach McKinstry against Braves starter Charlie Morton. In 106 plate appearances this season, Pollock has a .265 batting average with a .760...
Dodgers Slowly Returning to Full Strength

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finished their six-game road trip to Atlanta and Pittsburgh. With a 4-2 record, the Dodgers have also climbed back into sole possession of second place in the National League West. The San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals this weekend, whose game on Thursday night was postponed due to weather. The San Diego Padres were off on Thursday.
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Returns with scoreless frame

Nelson pitched a perfect inning against Atlanta on Friday, striking out two of the three batters he faced. The right-hander was activated from the injured list Thursday and got into Friday's contest in the sixth inning. He struck out Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley before retiring Dansby Swanson on a lineout. Nelson has emerged as a critical part of the Dodgers' bullpen this season after missing all of 2020. His 14.5 K/9 on the season ranks 11th among MLB relievers who have logged at least 10 innings.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Could be available Sunday

Manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday that X-rays on Muncy's sprained right ankle came back negative and that the infielder could be available to pinch hit Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletica reports. Muncy was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain earlier Saturday, and Roberts's update confirms that the injury is...
Dodgers-Cubs on June 27 moved to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

The Dodgers had another game moved into a national television spot, with their June 27 home game against the Cubs selected by ESPN to feature on ‘Sunday Night Baseball.’. The game was originally slated for a 1:10 p.m. start, but will now begin at 4:08 p.m. PT. The series finale against the Cubs will be called by Matt Vasgersian along with analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney.
Dodgers' David Price: Returns to bullpen

Price retired one of the four batters he faced in relief during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up a run on one hit and two walks in the 22-pitch outing. Price had started in three of his last four appearances for the Dodgers, working as an "opener" in bullpen games on each of those occasions. He was deployed in a more traditional relief role Sunday, and he'll likely continue to pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future with Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Price may be the next man up to join the rotation if the Dodgers lose another starter at some point, but he'll represent little more than a luxury stash in fantasy leagues while he's working out of the bullpen.
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Targeting early July return

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that an early July return for Seager (hand) is a "totally fair" timeline for the shortstop, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Roberts said earlier Tuesday that the shortstop's fractured right hand is healing faster than he expected. While the skipper didn't necessarily rule out Seager being activated by the end of the month, the club appears to have its eyes set on the beginning of July as a likely return to the Dodgers' lineup.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Returns to lineup

Muncy (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy injured his ankle while running to first base during Friday's game against Atlanta. The injury forced him out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday, though he did get an at-bat as a pinch hitter during the series finale. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts said Muncy's lateral mobility is still a bit hindered by the ankle issue, so he will not be an option to play second base during the series in Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, the slugger will return to the lineup Tuesday at first base.
PHILS WHEELER (‘DIDN’T HAVE MY BEST STUFF’) OUTPITCHES KERSHAW!

Zack Wheeler outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Rhys Hoskins homered to end an 0-for-33 slump as the Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0. Hoskins connected in the first inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double in the third and the Phillies rebounded from consecutive defeats to the Dodgers that followed a four-game winning streak.
Dodgers' Andy Burns: Starting Saturday

Burns is starting at second base and batting seventh Saturday against the Rangers. Burns was called up to the Dodgers earlier Saturday and he'll get a chance to start during his first game with the team. The 30-year-old hasn't played in the big leagues since going hitless in seven plate appearances with Toronto in 2016.
Dodgers starting Austin Barnes behind the plate on Sunday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Sunday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Barnes will handle catching responsibilities after Will Smith was rested against the Rangers. In a righty versus righty matchup against Dane Dunning, Barnes' Sunday salary stands at $2,000.
Matt Beaty batting in cleanup spot for Dodgers on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman / outfielder Matt Beaty is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Beaty will man first base after Albert Pujols was rested on Sunday afternoon. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Dane Dunning, Beaty's FanDuel salary stands at $2,100.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Return to injured list possible

Bellinger (hamstring) isn't expected to return before Wednesday and could wind up returning to the injured list, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. Bellinger missed most of April and May with a broken fibula and had been back in action for less than two weeks when he was pulled from Friday's game against the Rangers due to tightness in his left hamstring. The Dodgers previously expressed optimism that he'd return Sunday, but he hasn't made the desired progress and will be at minimum three days behind that schedule. Whether or not he lands on the injured list will depend on his progress over the next day or two.
Dodgers ‘hopeful’ Corey Knebel returns around August

Having missed nearly two months with a right lat strain, Knebel was spotted in the dugout and clubhouse with the Dodgers this weekend. According to Roberts, it still looks as if it'll be some time before we see him return to the club. He's stretching it out, but hasn't gotten onto a mound yet," Roberts said.
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts, Zach McKinstry Lead Offense Against Rangers

After an underwhelming offensive performance on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers' bats showed better signs of life in a 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers. Fueled largely by a solo home run from Mookie Betts and a three-hit performance from rookie Zach McKinstry, the Dodgers secured their second consecutive series win and a fifth victory in their last six games. Betts opened things in the first inning, scoring from first base on a Gavin Lux double to left-center field.
Dodgers' Will Smith: Resting Sunday

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Smith drew starts behind the plate both of the past two nights, so he'll be getting a routine breather for a day game Sunday. Austin Barnes will step into the starting nine and catch for pitcher Walker Buehler in the series finale.
Dodgers' Bellinger returns to IL with left hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is returning to the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies to take the roster spot of Bellinger, who left Friday’s game against Texas in the fifth inning.
Has Jimmy Nelson Become a Viable, Late-Inning Relief Option for Dodgers?

To say that Tuesday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies carried its own special level of intensity for the Dodgers would be an understatement. The sellout crowd of 52,078 at Dodger Stadium was the largest to attend a sports event in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. Mookie Betts was the hero for Los Angeles, delivering the two biggest hits that sealed the victory. And—wait for it—righty reliver Phil Bickford was huge as the eighth-inning guy on the bump, weaseling his way out of a serious traffic jam with nobody out.