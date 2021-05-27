Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Should return Saturday or Sunday
Manager Dave Roberts said McKinstry (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday or Sunday versus the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old has been sidelined over a month by an oblique strain, but he's poised to rejoin the Dodgers in a few days after starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend. McKinstry should work in a utility role once activated after posting an .884 OPS through his first 17 appearances of the season.www.cbssports.com