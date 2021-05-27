How can you prevent skin cancer?
Every year, 10,000 people in Hawaiʻi will be diagnosed with a skin cancer. As the most common type of cancer in the U.S., skin cancer affects at least one out of every five adults within their lifespan. With summer quickly approaching, many of us will begin to spend more time in the sun. Skin cancer experts at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center and members of the Hawaiʻi Skin Cancer Coalition (HSCC) are helping to educate the public on skin cancer and skin cancer prevention to help lower skin cancer incidence and mortality throughout the state.www.hawaii.edu