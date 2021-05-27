Cancel
Real estate Leads - May 21, 2021

Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (49) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (47) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (192) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord...

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

