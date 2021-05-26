Florida man pleads guilty to shooting up Charles City hotel room

CHARLES CITY — A Florida man who was arrested last month after gunshots were fired at a Charles City hotel has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Charles City Police Department says they were called to the Super 8 Motel in the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue at about 10 o’clock on Saturday night April 17th after a report of gunshots, with officers evacuating the rooms surrounding the one where the gunshots were heard. Police contacted the suspect in the room by telephone, with the suspect surrendering.