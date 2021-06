The latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for May was up 1.3% from the April final figure of 113 and at a record high. The Conference Board LEI for the U.S. increased again in May, driven by positive contributions from most of its components. Building permits and new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft made the only negative contributions. In the six-month period ending May 2021, the leading economic index increased 4.9 percent (about a 9.9 percent annual rate), slower than the 9.4 percent growth (about a 19.7 percent annual rate) posted over the previous six months. The strengths among the leading indicators have remained widespread.