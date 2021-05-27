Kriseman: Negotiations on Rays' future 'difficult' in light of lawsuit against Stu Sternberg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg's mayor is holding off on negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays owner until the fate of a new lawsuit becomes clear. Stu Sternberg was sued this week by Rays shareholders who say he is unfairly withholding profits, while also growing his share of control. Sternberg denies the allegations, but Mayor Rick Kriseman still says negotiating right now is impossible.www.fox13news.com