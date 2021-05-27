Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kriseman: Negotiations on Rays' future 'difficult' in light of lawsuit against Stu Sternberg

By Evan Axelbank
fox13news.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg's mayor is holding off on negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays owner until the fate of a new lawsuit becomes clear. Stu Sternberg was sued this week by Rays shareholders who say he is unfairly withholding profits, while also growing his share of control. Sternberg denies the allegations, but Mayor Rick Kriseman still says negotiating right now is impossible.

