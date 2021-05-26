Stand-up electric scooters arrive in Mason City
MASON CITY — You may have noticed stand-up electric scooters around Mason City. The company Bird Rides of Santa Monica California recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the City of Mason City to establish an on-demand scooter program. Users can utilize a smartphone app to locate an available scooter and enable billing the user for their time riding it. Unlike a similar bike sharing program in Mason City, the scooter is not tied to a station or any specific location and may be picked up or abandoned anywhere, with each scooter being monitored wirelessly by Bird so they are aware if a scooter has been damaged or stolen.