NORTH HAVEN — The town will hold its 75th annual Memorial Day Parade, immediately following a memorial service on the Green, according to a release. The parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 76, will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 29, the release said. The route begins at North Haven High School, east on Bailey Road, north on Maple Avenue, continues on Church Street and ends at the corner of Church and St. John streets. The grandstand will be on the Green, across from Town Hall.