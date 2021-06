NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Airbnb will pursue legal action against the booking guest of a recent disruptive party where guests trashed a North Dallas rental. In a now viral video, a group of unruly partiers are shown brawling, slamming into walls, destroying furniture and toppling over television sets. The chaos spills over into the front yard, as two men karate kick the house’s door and about a dozen young people trample the grass already littered with Solo cups and empty potato chip bags.