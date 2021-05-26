Not guilty plea by Mason City man accused of convenience store burglary
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to burglarizing a local convenience store. Mason City police responded in the early morning hours of March 29th to the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast, where on arrival they found the business had been broken into and notified an employee. 26-year-old Johnathan Hamilton was arrested about three hours later after a traffic stop. Hamilton allegedly was found in possession of property taken during the burglary.