AUSTIN — Chanlee Oakes struck out six and drove in three runs to lead the Rains Lady Wildcats to their second state softball title in three years. Oakes was named the most valuable player of the tournament as she helped Rains to an 11-5 win over Diboll in the Class 3A state finals. Oakes improved her season record on the mound to 12-1 as she gave up seven hits and four earned runs. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate.