The Red Sox are still working to find the right mixture of players on their roster. For the most part, their core is pretty well set and good enough to win games, as we’ve seen pretty much all year. The depth, on the other hand, is leaving something to be desired. We talked earlier this week about the return of a trio of players from injury and the ensuing roster decisions that would have to be made. Kiké Hernández has already come up and he’s swinging a good bat in his first few games back.