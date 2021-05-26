2801 Southwell Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Gorgeous classic beauty in a quiet cul de sac located in the heart of Salisbury! Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and schools. Enjoy coming home to the comfort of spacious rooms, sparkling wood floors on first and second levels, open family room and kitchen plus huge private rear deck overlooking lush mature wooded areas. Formal living and dining rooms are generous size with custom millwork. Family room with gas fireplace, custom built ins and bar with copper sink is open to casual dining area and gourmet kitchen with updated appliances including gas range, butcher block island, and bar/peninsula. Perfect for entertaining and family meals and activities!!! Step out onto the deck for grilling or just relax with nature and sip a beverage. Finished walk out basement with fireplace and full bath is a perfect getaway and offers storage room, storage closets and the 2 car garage has workshop space. Grand manor roof, newer ac and heat pump. Tankless water heater. Large deck with Trexx decking. GORGEOUS home has been lovingly maintained and is now ready for you!