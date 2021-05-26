newsbreak-logo
Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (AP) - Phil Mickelson is not playing the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills. But his presence is felt in a big way among his peers in the 50-and-older set. Mickelson set the record last week by winning the PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion.

