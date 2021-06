COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, there will be the longest law enforcement escorted charity motorcycle procession in Colorado, which will be over 40 miles through El Paso County and the City of Fountain. It's called the Defenders of Freedom ride, which is a recognition and tribute to honor all the men and women The post Veterans and motorcyclists gather for 14th annual ‘Defenders of Freedom’ ride appeared first on KRDO.