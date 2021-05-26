Raceway gears up for busy summer

With summer creeping up, many are hoping to return to the traditional pastimes – picnics, sports events, vacations and so forth. Since many of those activities were postponed or canceled last summer, there's a lot of anticipation to see what will happen. Fortunately for racing fans, the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) did not shut down entirely. In fact, according to PPIR Director of Communications Chelsy Offutt, the racetrack weathered the situation better than most.