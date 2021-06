An email from the Office of the President was sent to the entire Gonzaga community on Tuesday, detailing the specifics of who must continue wearing face masks on campus. According to the email, those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask either indoors or outdoors, except for some specific work-related exceptions such as healthcare work settings. People are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a COVID-19 shot with two doses or two weeks after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the email said.