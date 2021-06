One of the key steps to mitigating climate change is to better understand the multitude of factors that affect our planet's temperature – and a new study reveals the important role that ocean microbes play in the process. Microbes are responsible for most of Earth's naturally produced methane, a key greenhouse gas that contributes to the warming of the atmosphere. But as well as producing it, microbes also consume it, keeping it trapped in the ocean. The new research highlights how microbes in carbonate rocks such as limestone and dolomite play a crucial role in helping to regulate Earth's temperature by consuming methane...