Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Clark County School District adjusts mask guidelines

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District has announced that fully vaccinated students and staff are no longer required to wear masks in most situations under new guidelines.

The district said the new policy will go into effect June 1 with the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District. The change comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced people vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings.

The new policy states that any students or staff members who are outside do not have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, officials said. The exceptions are on school buses and at graduation ceremonies, where everyone must wear masks.

The policy also says employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask at school or most district-sponsored events. Students will be allowed to go without masks based on their grade-level and vaccination status — masks are optional for pre-kindergarten through third grade but required for fourth and fifth grades.

Officials said masks will also not be required for fully vaccinated students in grades sixth through twelve now that vaccines are available to children 12 and older.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
254K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Michigan House approves bills to broaden organ donation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People with a disability or a positive HIV test could not be discriminated against during the organ transplant process under legislation the Michigan House passed this past week. Though the federal Americans with Disabilities Act bans discrimination on the basis of disability during the organ transplant...