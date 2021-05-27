Clark County School District adjusts mask guidelines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District has announced that fully vaccinated students and staff are no longer required to wear masks in most situations under new guidelines.

The district said the new policy will go into effect June 1 with the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District. The change comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced people vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings.

The new policy states that any students or staff members who are outside do not have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, officials said. The exceptions are on school buses and at graduation ceremonies, where everyone must wear masks.

The policy also says employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask at school or most district-sponsored events. Students will be allowed to go without masks based on their grade-level and vaccination status — masks are optional for pre-kindergarten through third grade but required for fourth and fifth grades.

Officials said masks will also not be required for fully vaccinated students in grades sixth through twelve now that vaccines are available to children 12 and older.