Wichita, KS

Wichita Public Schools Summer Meal Program

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita Public Schools said Friday that all students in the system are eligible to receive free meals through December, due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding its Summer Food Service Program. All children ages 1 – 18, whether eating onsite or through the MySchool Remote distribution program, will...

