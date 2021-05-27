You could face fines for feeding, interacting with dolphins on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some videos are reportedly making the rounds on social media, showing a particularly friendly dolphin around the ski canals on North Padre Island. But now, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is making a plea for folks to leave the dolphins alone and stop trying to feed them and interact with them. Officials said it's ultimately harmful to those animals and it's against the law.www.kiiitv.com