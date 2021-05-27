Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

You could face fines for feeding, interacting with dolphins on Padre Island

Posted by 
KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some videos are reportedly making the rounds on social media, showing a particularly friendly dolphin around the ski canals on North Padre Island. But now, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is making a plea for folks to leave the dolphins alone and stop trying to feed them and interact with them. Officials said it's ultimately harmful to those animals and it's against the law.

www.kiiitv.com
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#North Padre Island#The Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force disbanded

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no longer a Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force, Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News. The task force helped track transmission rate, hospitalizations and cases when it came to COVID-19. The decision was made this month to disband the task force. "We were paying with...
Texas StatePosted by
KIII 3News

COVID-19 Delta Variant detected in Texas, health officials urge residents to be cautious

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 variants have been a big concern throughout the pandemic and the delta variant is now on the health districts radar. “From last month to this month I think everybody knows in the United States we went from having about one percent of the variants were delta variants a month ago, and now we’re up to 6 percent of the variants are delta variant,” said City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Dr. Is In - COVID concerns and mental health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people are concerned about side effects for kids from the COVID 19 vaccine. I spoke with Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele about the push to get more families vaccinated now that vaccines are available to everyone over the age of 12. And the toll the pandemic has taken on people's mental health.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Pride Corpus Christi hosts Pet Paw-Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride is back in the Coastal Bend, after a year of COVID keeps local organizations from holding their annual in person events- and what better way that a Paw-rade?. “It’s the first time we had a pet parade a pet PAW-rade, for pride,” said Tom Tagliabue,...
Port Aransas, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A local fish cleaner was caught by surprise cleaning a massive shark at Dolphin Docks in Port Aransas. Local resident Chris Cremeen said he wanted to record a video to demonstrate how large fish are cleaned, but was shocked when he opened the 11 foot long, over 400 pound shark, and found the remains of a sea turtle and dolphin inside.
Texas StatePosted by
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium will welcome two ocelots this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will soon welcome two young sister ocelots named Milla and Leelo. Ocelots are an endangered species. As elusive and solitary animals, they are difficult to track and study, but conservationists estimate that in the US, less than 80 ocelots remain in the wild.
Texas StatePosted by
KIII 3News

Sister ocelots making Texas State Aquarium their new home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium announced two new additions, sister ocelots named Milla and Leelo!. The sisters were brought to the Aquarium in march from ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque, New Mexico as part of the Texas Ocelots Species Survival Plan. Since their arrival, the ocelots have been...
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Major accident on Padre Island causes heavy traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently on Padre Island working to clear an accident that has caused heavy traffic on the island. Officials said it happened on the 14300 block of South Padre Island Drive near the Sonic Drive-In. Police said to please avoid the area, if possible.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Record number of Memorial Day tourists visit Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 150,000 people visited the city during the Memorial Day weekend according to numbers from the city's convention and visitor's bureau. "Steve Banta, the executive director of the U.S.S. Lexington Museum reached out to me. Said it was their best Memorial Day Weekend they've ever had," Brett Oetting, President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi said.