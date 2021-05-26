Lakers and Clippers Lose Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
NBA Playoffs kicked off last week and it did not disappoint. Both the Lakers and Clippers made it to the postseason again. The Lakers mission is to be back-to-back champs. The Clippers mission is to shake off the “playoff bust” label that they received last season. Both LA teams have tough matchups in Round 1. The Clips have to hold off a Dallas Mavericks team that’s looking for revenge from last season. Lakeshow is facing the Phoenix Suns, the second best team in the Western Conference. Both LA teams are off to a rough start after both losing game one of their series.elpaisanoonline.com