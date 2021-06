The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Wade Miley did not throw a no-hitter tonight, but he sure as hell made us kick around the idea of it again. The Cincinnati Reds lefty used his cutter in tremendous fashion for most of the evening, and while he was eventually tagged twice, that does nothing to diminish the fact that he once again gave the Reds a brilliant start, one that’s becoming more the norm than exception so far this year.