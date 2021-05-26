Wichita is One of Five U.S. Cities to Receive a Youth Services America (YSA) Grant
United Way of the Plains is pleased to announce that a Youth Service America (YSA) grant has been secured to fund meaningful service and leadership opportunities for area youth. The $15,000 grant was awarded based on an application submitted and written by Jadie Chauncey, a Community Impact Intern for United Way of the Plains, who is currently enrolled at Wichita State University (WSU). Other students who contributed key parts of the application were Ngoc Vuong and Jordy Mosqueda, WSU students with Safe Streets Wichita, as well as Wichita Public School students Truc Dao and Yuki To.www.communityvoiceks.com