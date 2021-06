See the latest business news from the Dripping Springs and Driftwood areas, including the reopening of a renovated event space at Desert Door distillery. 1. Burke Center for Youth, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic experiences and treatment services to young men and boys as well as foster and adoption services to Texas children, will celebrate the opening of a new dormitory with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 9. The Burke Center raised $3.1 million over three years to build the new Founders Hall at its ranch property, 20800 FM 150, Driftwood. The new facility will provide an individual bedroom for boys in the Texas adoption and foster system who stay at the ranch. 512-858-4258. www.burkecenterforyouth.org.