Yellow Door working on film production 'Misfits'

With the nation suffering from a second iteration of the pandemic, everything has come to a standstill once again. The film industry is particularly affected, and if there’s a word on the lips of every filmmaker and producer out there, it’s ‘uncertainty’. “It’s all uncertain right now. Scientists are saying that the second wave could last till August and that a third wave could hit us in November,” says Tamil producer Dhananjayan, who has postponed his plans of starting work on two films. “I had told others also to be careful about kick-starting new projects, and as I predicted, the cases have gone up again.” He says that those who have completed shooting are able to make progress with post-production and potentially go on to sell to OTT platforms. “Those who haven't completed the shoot are in big trouble as a lot of money is at stake. A work-in-progress film has no value. Some, who were affected by the first wave, have been more cautious this time.”