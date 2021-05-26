Cancel
Niagara, NY

Vaccines contributing to decline in COVID cases: Hirji

By Richard Harley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCases of COVID-19 are dropping more sharply than expected across Ontario, says Niagara’s chief medical officer of health. Dr. Mustafa Hirji said it’s a “good news” story, with a steady drop in the reproduction number (the average number of people one person will infect) — despite large numbers of people ignoring lockdown rules.

