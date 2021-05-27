Severe Weather Statement issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:19:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHEASTERN NASSAU COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds up to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.