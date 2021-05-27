Special Weather Statement issued for East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Laramie County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BANNER AND EAST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES At 610 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Albin, or 26 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Banner and east central Laramie Counties. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.