Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Potter, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Potter; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY...EAST CENTRAL POTTER AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, two severe thunderstorms, the first 10 miles northwest of Panhandle and the second 7 miles west of White Deer, were moving northeast at 20 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Panhandle, White Deer, Skellytown, Kingsmill and Pantex. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH